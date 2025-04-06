Brokerages Set Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Target Price at $12.33

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RANI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.