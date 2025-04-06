National Bank of Canada FI Sells 877,897 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,897 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,794,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,597,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,942,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.