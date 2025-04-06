Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,356,000 after buying an additional 1,867,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,280,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after acquiring an additional 601,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -114.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

