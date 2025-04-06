National Bank of Canada FI Sells 357,628 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,628 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

