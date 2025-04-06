Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $41.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $18.39 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $3,525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 278,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

