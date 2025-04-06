Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$44.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.76.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

