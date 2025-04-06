Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $1,472,500.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $10,906.45.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.

On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.4 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 118.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 249,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,144,000 after buying an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

