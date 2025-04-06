Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells $1,472,500.00 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 5th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $10,906.45.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 10,785 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $80,132.55.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,706 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,795.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,655 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $13,819.25.
- On Monday, January 6th, Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 5.4 %
Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $10.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 118.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 249,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,144,000 after buying an additional 812,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.