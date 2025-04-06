Andrea Ellis Sells 30,000 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,600. The trade was a 71.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
