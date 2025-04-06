Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells 16,088 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36.

On Monday, February 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32.

AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

