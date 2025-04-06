Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells 16,088 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36.
- On Monday, February 3rd, Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $967,090.32.
Affirm Stock Down 8.1 %
AFRM stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,747,000 after purchasing an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after buying an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,861,000 after buying an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after acquiring an additional 538,892 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
