Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $8,129,055.60 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.55, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,488,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,296,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

