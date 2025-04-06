O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 175.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,718,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 59,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

