Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 405,714 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $58,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Crocs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays decreased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

