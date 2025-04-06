Agriculture Stocks To Research – April 4th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Chubb, Norfolk Southern, Ingersoll Rand, Corteva, and Bloom Energy are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods such as crops, livestock, and related products. These stocks provide investors exposure to a sector that is influenced by factors such as commodity prices, weather patterns, and global food demand, and they can serve as a potential hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded down $15.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.54. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $515.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $12.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. 8,160,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,869. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $17.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.39. 1,420,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,393. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.97 and a 200-day moving average of $281.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,912. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $277.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.83 and its 200 day moving average is $248.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR stock traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Corteva stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,881. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. 10,311,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,599,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.27. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

