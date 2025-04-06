Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,045,673 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 52.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VVV. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

