California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,544 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This trade represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

