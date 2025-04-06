California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $314,075,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,351,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,373,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,844,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

