H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEES. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $93.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Institutional Trading of H&E Equipment Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth about $398,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.