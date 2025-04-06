Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $98.71 Average PT from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.45. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

