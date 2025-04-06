Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

