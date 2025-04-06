Head to Head Survey: SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) versus Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD)

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SK Telecom and Remote Dynamics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SK Telecom $17,940.61 billion 0.00 $954.36 million $2.45 8.63 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SK Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Remote Dynamics.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SK Telecom has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SK Telecom and Remote Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SK Telecom 0 3 1 0 2.25 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Remote Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Remote Dynamics is more favorable than SK Telecom.

Profitability

This table compares SK Telecom and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SK Telecom 7.26% 10.39% 4.38% Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SK Telecom beats Remote Dynamics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SK Telecom

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services segment provides fixed-line telephone services; broadband Internet services; media platform services, such as Internet protocol TV and cable TV; and business communications services. The Other Businesses segment offers T-commerce services, as well as portal services under Nate brand name. In addition, it provides call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, database and internet website, cable broadcasting, broadcasting programs, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures non-memory and other electronic integrated circuits; international telecommunication and mobile; and operates information and communications facilities, and mobile virtual network, as well as engages in communications and communication device retail business. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Remote Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Remote Dynamics, Inc. markets, sells, and supports automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. It serves its solutions to construction, field services, distribution, limousine, electrical/plumbing, waste management, and government. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.