Comparing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 12.40% 2.15% 1.13% Kite Realty Group Trust 0.48% 0.12% 0.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $358.46 million 6.55 $44.53 million $0.13 61.08 Kite Realty Group Trust $841.84 million 5.43 $4.07 million $0.02 1,040.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LXP Industrial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kite Realty Group Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LXP Industrial Trust and Kite Realty Group Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 2 1 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 42.74%. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus target price of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 415.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 5,400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets. The combination of necessity-based grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers, along with vibrant mixed-use assets makes the KRG portfolio an ideal mix for both retailers and consumers. Publicly listed since 2004, KRG has nearly 60 years of experience in developing, constructing and operating real estate. Using operational, investment, development, and redevelopment expertise, KRG continuously optimizes its portfolio to maximize value and return to shareholders. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned interests in 180 U.S. open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets, comprising approximately 28.1 million square feet of gross leasable space.

