Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

