Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $44.77

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. YETI has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 16.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in YETI by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

