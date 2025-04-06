Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

