Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
About Genocea Biosciences
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.