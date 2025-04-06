Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
