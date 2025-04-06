Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Everi Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

About Everi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

