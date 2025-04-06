Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SYPR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.24% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

