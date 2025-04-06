Financial Analysis: Richtech Robotics (RR) and Its Rivals

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Richtech Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Richtech Robotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Richtech Robotics Competitors 104 385 473 16 2.41

Richtech Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Richtech Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Richtech Robotics is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $4.39 million -$8.14 million -14.54 Richtech Robotics Competitors $1.28 billion $10.82 million -16.91

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Richtech Robotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Richtech Robotics. Richtech Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics -203.60% -32.24% -29.63% Richtech Robotics Competitors -198.06% -27.97% -18.68%

Risk and Volatility

Richtech Robotics has a beta of -5.36, meaning that its stock price is 636% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Richtech Robotics’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richtech Robotics competitors beat Richtech Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.