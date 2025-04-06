MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

MAX stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,241,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 664,691 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 476,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 459,227 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 570.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 472,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 401,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 471,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 391,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

