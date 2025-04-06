Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

