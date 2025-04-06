Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.51.
Polar Power Company Profile
