Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
