Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUBN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

Institutional Trading of Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

