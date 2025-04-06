StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Down 63.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $787,254.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Cutera has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cutera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 50,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Cutera worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

