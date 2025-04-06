China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
China Automotive Systems Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.79 on Thursday. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.33.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
