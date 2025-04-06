PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,053 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 411,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

