PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
PHX Minerals Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.
PHX Minerals Company Profile
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.
