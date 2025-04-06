Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Acquires £25,017.30 in Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Nat Edington bought 26,334 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,017.30 ($32,259.57).

Filtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Filtronic stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.20. Filtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.53). The firm has a market cap of £195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Filtronic had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filtronic

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

