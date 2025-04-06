Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($6.23) per share and revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($9.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.23) by ($3.54). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,197.86% and a negative return on equity of 163.95%. The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals to post $-1,763 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-542 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.6 %

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $672.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

