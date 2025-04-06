Snail (SNAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect Snail to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -0.55. Snail has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

