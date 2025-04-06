Click Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLIK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Click’s (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 7th. Click had issued 1,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $5,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Click Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:CLIK opened at $2.77 on Friday. Click has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.
About Click
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Click
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Click Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Click and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.