Click Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CLIK) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Click’s (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 7th. Click had issued 1,400,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $5,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Click Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CLIK opened at $2.77 on Friday. Click has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.

About Click

We are a human resources solutions provider, specializing in offering comprehensive human resources solutions in three principal sectors, namely (i) professional solution services, (ii) nursing solution services, and (iii) logistics and other solution services. We primarily focused on talent sourcing and the provision of temporary and permanent personnel to customers.

