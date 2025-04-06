TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.50.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

