TOMI Environmental Solutions (TOMZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.01. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.50.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
