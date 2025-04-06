VirTra (VTSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect VirTra to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). VirTra had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VirTra stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

