Omeros (OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Omeros to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMER

About Omeros

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.