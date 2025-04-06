American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) vs. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Critical Survey

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) and American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Healthcare REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and American Healthcare REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -29.69% N/A -4.57% American Healthcare REIT -1.84% -1.87% -0.80%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Healthcare REIT has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.1%. American Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Healthcare REIT pays out -370.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and American Healthcare REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Healthcare REIT 0 0 7 0 3.00

American Healthcare REIT has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.01%. Given American Healthcare REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Healthcare REIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and American Healthcare REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $104.57 million 0.01 -$4.69 million ($7,793.80) 0.00 American Healthcare REIT $2.07 billion 2.17 -$71.47 million ($0.27) -105.51

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Healthcare REIT. American Healthcare REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Healthcare REIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About American Healthcare REIT

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value. The company benefits from a fully integrated management platform comprised of more than one hundred experienced and skilled professionals, many of whom have worked together since 2006 and have successfully invested in and managed healthcare real estate through multiple market cycles. The management team has a proven track record, deep industry relationships and unparalleled insight into each of the company's assets having built and nurtured the company's international portfolio since its original property acquisition in 2014. The strength of the management team, coupled with the quality of the assets, has American Healthcare REIT poised to capitalize on compelling growth driven by powerful demographic trends. With its 19 million-square-foot, 312-building portfolio of medical office buildings, senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities and integrated senior health campuses diversified across 36 states and the United Kingdom, the tri-party transaction was a critical step in ideally positioning American Healthcare REIT for a future public listing or IPO on a national stock exchange at the most opportune time. By listing the company's shares on a national exchange, we believe the company will gain greater access to attractive capital that will fuel future growth, broaden our investor base and also provide liquidity to our fellow stockholders. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Griffin Capital Company, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.