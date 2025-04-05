Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) versus TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TMC the metals and Lundin Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 111.75%. Given TMC the metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

4.4% of TMC the metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of TMC the metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -624.70% -155.10% Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TMC the metals and Lundin Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$73.78 million ($0.25) -7.32 Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 1.69 $241.56 million ($0.26) -25.68

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TMC the metals beats Lundin Mining on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

