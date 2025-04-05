Comparing SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fabrinet and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fabrinet 10.44% 18.48% 13.68% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Volatility and Risk

Fabrinet has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.96, meaning that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

97.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fabrinet and SUNation Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fabrinet 0 4 3 0 2.43 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fabrinet currently has a consensus target price of $250.14, suggesting a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Fabrinet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fabrinet and SUNation Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fabrinet $3.12 billion 1.99 $296.18 million $8.94 19.14 SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.02 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy.

Summary

Fabrinet beats SUNation Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. Its products include switching products, including reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths, speeds, and over various distances. The company's products also comprise tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. In addition, it provides solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. Further, the company designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components, and substrates; and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. It serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

