Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 25,920,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 28,461,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £658,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
