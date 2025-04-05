Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as low as C$0.11. Cartier Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 174,000 shares changing hands.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

