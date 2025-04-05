H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.
H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H. Lundbeck A/S
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.