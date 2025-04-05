Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 2,426 shares trading hands.

Mentor Capital Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a market cap of $897,800.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.61.

Mentor Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.