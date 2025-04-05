genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,571,504 shares changing hands.

genedrive Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get genedrive alerts:

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter. genedrive had a negative net margin of 1,412.18% and a negative return on equity of 191.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that genedrive plc will post 209.9999867 EPS for the current year.

About genedrive

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.